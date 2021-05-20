Watch
Body found off trail in Chollas Creek Open Space Park

KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:55:02-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was found Wednesday morning along a trail in the Chollas Creek Open Space Park, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded to the area about 9:30 a.m. and found the body, identified only as a male, in some tall grass just off of a trail, according to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

SDPD homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the "suspicious nature" of the death and discovered the victim had sustained unspecified injuries to his upper body. However, no further information surrounding the death was released.

Police said the victim has been identified, but his identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contacted the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

