SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was discovered Friday near a music venue in the San Diego Bay.

The body was found around 6:40 a.m. Friday near The Rady Shell -- a popular venue at Jacobs Park -- on the grounds of Embarcadero Marina Park, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Police officials said the body was described as a white male.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office collected the body for further examination.

