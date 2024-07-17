Board of Supervisors moves forward with tiny homes project after state yanks $10M

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The State of California says it's taking back $10 million it planned to give San Diego County to fund a project that would've built 150 tiny homes in East County. The problem was the delay in finding a new site after the County Board of Supervisors voted against the original plan during a June 25 meeting after Spring Valley residents voiced their displeasure with the location.

10News reporter Spencer Soicher has been following the story, and he explains why the county is still moving forward with a plan to build dozens of tiny homes in Lemon Grove, even without the state money.

"We have to get this done, and we have to help our community members who are experiencing homelessness," says County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, who is leading the charge on plan B.



The supervisors are going forward with a plan to build 70 tiny cabins for the homeless in Lemon Grove.

The decision, though, comes with controversy. This plan is the backup to the one the supervisors approved earlier this year, which would have built 150 cabins in Spring valley. Neighbors there raised concerns, and Supervisor Nora Vargas — who brought that plan forward in the first place — pulled it off the table.

But here's the catch: The State of California had already approved the Spring Valley plan and pledged to give San Diego County $10 million toward it.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced Monday the state is taking the money back.

The supervisors had three options:



Option A — Build the homes in Lemon Grove with or without the state money

Option B — Build them, but only if they can get the $10 million back

Option C — Scrap the tiny home plan altogether and put the resources it would have used into a regional homeless assistance fund

"I am confident that when the governor and his administration see our commitment from this particular project, then we can open up the conversation again," Montgomery Steppe said.

"You don't think that letter is final?" Soicher asked.

"The letter is final, but I will keep pushing," she replied. "Well, I'm gonna push for $10 million. I'm going to push for funding for other projects we put online," she answered.

The vote to move forward with the new project was unanimous, but at a price.

"Do you think the supervisors let down the people in the county going forward as far as they did with the last project?" Soicher asked.

"I think you should ask other people that. We made a vote today to move forward, using funding that we have. That shows our commitment — so — absolutely not," Montgomery Steppe said.

