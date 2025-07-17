Bishop Michael Pham Prepares to Lead Catholic Diocese of San Diego

Bishop Michael Pham who will take over as leader of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego, now has his photograph displayed alongside that of Pope Leo the XIV in the Pastoral Center lobby.

As he prepares for his official installation, Pham reflected on the significance of his new role during a one-on-one interview with ABC 10News.

"I get to stay in my own diocese, and that was the most blessings that I could receive," Pham said, expressing his joy about remaining in San Diego, where his family still resides. The appointment was unexpected, and he was eager to share the news with his father, who "was so proud of me."

Pham's appointment is particularly notable as it marks Pope Leo XIV's first official appointment during his papacy. After the new pope was announced, Pham reached out to him via email, expressing his congratulations and sharing a photo from a previous encounter when Pham met then-Cardinal Robert Prevost at the Vatican. Within an hour, the pope responded, recalling their conversation.

"I thought, wow, Pope, no matter how busy he is, he responded," Pham remarked.

Replacing Cardinal Robert McElroy, who has transitioned to become the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Pham was previously serving as an auxiliary bishop in the diocese. He praised McElroy as a mentor, collaborator, and boss, emphasizing his admiration for the work McElroy did during his tenure.

"I can say he's my mentor, collaborator, and my boss," Pham stated.

Pham intends to continue addressing issues championed by McElroy, particularly focusing on immigration matters. Last month, he joined other religious leaders on World Refugee Day to support migrants during immigration hearings, a cause that resonates deeply with him given his personal history as a refugee fleeing Vietnam.

"I have to say that we need to be present. Because at those moments, they can feel the support," Pham said, underscoring the importance of visibility during these critical moments.

As he prepares to lead a community of nearly 1.4 million Catholics in San Diego, Pham's mission is clear: to ensure that every voice is heard within the church.

"To hear the people that who often times we don’t get to hear from them and rather dictating but receiving and be able to work with and that's the beauty of it," he concluded.

