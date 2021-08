SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old biker was killed when his speeding motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle in the Burlingame community of San Diego, a police officer said Saturday.

The motorcyclist was speeding westbound in the 3000 block of Juniper Street, where he lost control and struck a parked vehicle a little before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said.