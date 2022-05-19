'Bike to Work Day' returns in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the welcome many bikers didn’t expect to get but definitely appreciated.

Heather Forster, a biker says, “ Lots of support through the community that’s really nice and really nice to feel welcomed.”

Thousands participated in this year’s Bike to Work Day. This annual event put together by SANDAG encourages people to ditch their cars for the morning and ride a bike to work or school.

And to help get them from Point A to Point B, they set up 100 pit stops from the South Bay to North County, where bikers can refuel on snacks and drinks while people cheer them on.

This morning ABC10News sent me to check out these locations, with the help of my mini-me showing the stops we visited.

In San Diego, there’s a huge effort to build bikeways.

SANDAG says this event gives people the opportunity to explore what’s out there. Something Ryan Harvey does weekly by riding his bike to work twice a week.

Harvey adds, “One of the reasons why I wanted to move to Pacific Beach was because the commute to work is just up this path, they connected a bridge there. It made it easy, and saves a lot of time."