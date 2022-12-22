Watch Now
Biden nominates San Diego judge for federal court seat

Posted at 4:00 PM, Dec 21, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Joe Biden Wednesday nominated a San Diego Superior Court judge to serve as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California, which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties.

Marian Gaston has served in San Diego Superior Court since 2015 and was one of three people nominated to California-based federal judgeships by the White House on Wednesday. Gaston was also a deputy public defender for nearly 20 years in the San Diego County Public Defender's Office prior to her judicial career.

She graduated from Emory University in 1993 and received her law degree from University of California, Berkeley in 1996.

