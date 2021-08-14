Bicyclist stabbed by two attackers in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 49-year-old person was riding a bike in Logan Heights when two suspects jumped out and stabbed the bicyclist multiple times, police said Saturday.

The attack happened in the northbound 10 block of 31st Street at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction, Heims said. There were no descriptions available.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Central Division detectives were investigating.

