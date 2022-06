SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision on a Barrio Logan thoroughfare, authorities reported.

The victim was headed north on East Harbor Drive and attempted to pass a box truck before crashing into a Dodge Challenger near Beardsley Street shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The bicyclist, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident. No other injuries were reported.