Average San Diego gas price drops for fourth consecutive day after record

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing 2.1 cents to $6.346.

The average price has dropped 8.9 cents over the past four days, including 2.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is 4.6 cents less than one week ago but $1.038 more than one month ago and $1.961 higher than one year ago.

The dropping prices are the result of refineries that were undergoing maintenance "coming back online, winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce" entering "the market sooner than Nov. 1 and multiple cargoes carrying gasoline products are on their way to California in the coming weeks," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

"All of these factors will put downward pressure on prices at the pump, but we don't know how much prices will fall or how fast they will fall," Shupe said.

The national average price rose for the 18th time in 19 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.91.

The national average price has increased 23.6 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.3 cents Saturday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent last Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 11.4 cents more than one week ago, 17.2 cents higher than one month ago and 64.4 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.106 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.

