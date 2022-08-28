Average San Diego County gas price remains at $5.25

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Sunday at $5.25, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price had decreased for 71 of the previous 73 days, falling $1.123 since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 4.4 cents less than one week ago and 37.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 89.9 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 75th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing four-tenths of a cents to $3.853. It has dropped $1.163 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents on Saturday.

The national average price is 5.1 cents less than one week ago and 42.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 70.5 cents more than one year ago.