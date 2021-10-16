Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since March 17

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since March 17 Saturday, rising 1.7 cents to $4.425, its highest amount since Oct. 22, 2012.

The average price has risen eight consecutive days and 13 times in 14 days, increasing 6.9 cents, including 1 cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Oct. 8 and resumed increasing last Saturday.

The average price is 4 cents more than one week ago, 7.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.247 greater than one year ago.

High crude oil prices remain the main culprit for rising pump prices, according to the AAA. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 97 cents Friday to $82.28, its highest closing price since Oct. 21, 2014.

The crude oil price has increased 129.9% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30 because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.