Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since 2019

Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 26, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 2.1 cents Saturday to a record $4.833, its third consecutive increase of more than 2 cents.

The average price has set nine records in 11 days and risen 23 of the past 27 days, increasing 20.9 cents, including 2.9 cents Friday, its largest daily increase since Oct. 2, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.2 cents more than one week ago, 21.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.14 greater than one year ago.

In connection with the record-high prices the Automobile Club of Southern California is reminding drivers "to implement fuel efficiency tips into their daily routines," Doug Shupe, the club's corporate communications and programs manager, told City News Service.

Those tips include:

-- keeping vehicles well-maintained such as properly inflated tires, removing excess weight from vehicles that is not needed for trips;

-- avoiding jackrabbit starts and not speeding;

-- parking in the shade or using a window sunscreen to lessen heat build up in your vehicle;

-- combining errands into fewer trips per day, and;

-- shopping around for the cheapest gas by looking for less expensive gas stations that aren't too far out of your way, Shupe said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
