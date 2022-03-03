Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Average San Diego County gas price records largest daily increase since 2019

Gas prices gas pump
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Gas prices gas pump
Posted at 6:33 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 09:33:14-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2019, Thursday, rising 8 cents to $4.975, its 14th record in 16 days.

The average price has risen 28 of the past 31 days, increasing 35.1 cents, including 3.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 19.2 cents more than one week ago, 31.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.232 greater than one year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!