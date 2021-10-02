Average San Diego County gas price near 2021 high

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.356, three-tenths of a cent less than the 2021 high of $4.359 set Aug. 16.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, a half-cent higher than one month ago, and $1.168 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.129 since the start of the year. It dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday.

Refinery problems related to the Sept. 17 earthquake centered in Carson continue to keep Southern California gas prices at a high level at a time when prices customarily decline because of decreased demand following the end of the summer vacation driving season, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

