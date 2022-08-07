Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 7

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 53rd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.8 cents to $5.437, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has decreased 93.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 3.2 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 13.5 cents less than one week ago and 71.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.089 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 54th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $4.069. It has dropped 94.7 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 2.9 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 15.1 cents less than one week ago and 68.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 88.1 cents more than one year ago.

"Gas prices will remain volatile as we move through the final month of summer travel," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

"Demand will likely increase closer to Labor Day which will put upward pressure on pump prices.