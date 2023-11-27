Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Authorities: Body found in hole in Linda Vista area

linda_vista_death_sky10_112723.jpg
KGTV
linda_vista_death_sky10_112723.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 15:19:44-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was found dead Monday in a vacant lot in Linda Vista, authorities confirmed.

A 911 caller reported shortly before 10 a.m. that a person had been discovered in a hole or tunnel-like cavity in the ground in a hilly open area near the intersection of Osler and Ulric streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, the city agency reported. No cause-of-death information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today