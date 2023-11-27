Authorities: Body found in hole in Linda Vista area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was found dead Monday in a vacant lot in Linda Vista, authorities confirmed.

A 911 caller reported shortly before 10 a.m. that a person had been discovered in a hole or tunnel-like cavity in the ground in a hilly open area near the intersection of Osler and Ulric streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, the city agency reported. No cause-of-death information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.