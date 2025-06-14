At least 60,000 protesters gathered for 'No Kings' protests in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Tens of thousands of San Diego County residents took to the streets today for "No Kings" Day, a nationwide protest against the policies of President Donald Trump coinciding with a military parade in the nation's capital.

San Diego hosted two major rallies for No Kings Day. One kicked off at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave., while the other took place at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway. Both were set to conclude at Waterfront Park.

The two protest groups merged in front of the county building at Waterfront Park to an estimated 60,000 demonstrators, but most demonstrators had left the downtown area by 1:30 p.m. Officers remained on the scene to assist the public, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No arrests were made, and all roads were open, police said.

A factor keeping demonstrators from dispersing was related to trolley stations and bus stops overrun with passengers, leading to additional traffic congestion for motorists and public transit, Officer Anthony Carrasco told City News Service.

Beyond the two large rallies and marches in Downtown San Diego, other events were also scheduled throughout the county, including at 3:30 p.m. in Ramona 1000 Main St.; and at 4:15 p.m. in San Marcos at the corner of Grand and West San Marcos Boulevard.

A list of nationwide demonstration sites can be found at nokings.org.

Saturday marked Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The two events are culminating in the ``Grand Military Parade'' in Washington, D.C., featuring more than 6,700 soldiers and dozens of armored

vehicles parading through the city.

Opponents of the parade — the nation's first since 1991's National Victory Celebration, which was timed to welcome returning veterans of the 100- day Persian Gulf War — say it is a vanity project of a nascent dictator.

"This administration is sending National Guard troops and active duty military against American citizens protesting this administration's illegal and unconstitutional actions," said Richard Cannon, an organizer with 50501 Escondido. "This is exactly the type of tyrannical behavior that our founding fathers feared, one that many thought 'could never happen in this country.'"

The group 50501 is a national organization that stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

Trump said Thursday that he hopes the parade will show people "How great our country is, very simple, and how strong our military is."

On Saturday morning, the president wrote on Truth Social: "Our great military parade is on, rain or shine. Remember, a rainy day parade brings good luck. I'll see you all in D.C."

Organizers encouraged protesters to carry signs and make their voices heard, but not to engage in violent confrontation with supporters of the president and law enforcement.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action," a statement from No Kings organizers read. "We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values."

Trained peace keepers in yellow vests were scattered throughout the protests.

The military parade was set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and will feature 28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored vehicles, four Paladin howitzers, towed artillery, and multiple infantry squad vehicles. Army officials estimate the parade will cost taxpayers between $25 million and $45 million. Metal plates will be laid down on the street to prevent damage from the 68-ton machines, an army statement said.

"For two and a half centuries the men and women of America's army have dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home," Trump said previously. "This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit. You won't want to miss it. Thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city."

But opponents disagree.

"This is the kind of vanity parade we would expect to see in Russia or North Korea, not in a democracy," said Allison Gill, podcaster of the Mueller She Wrote podcast, who will speak at the San Diego rallies.

The Trump administration has recently ramped up Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions throughout the country, including in San Diego and Los Angeles, leading to ongoing civil unrest.

"American immigrants built this country. From railroads, to farms, from factory workers, to building the homes we live in, they've been the backbone of the working class," said Robin, an organizer with Indivisible North County San Diego. "So, we march on June 14 to remind the leaders of our country — there are no kings in the USA and immigrants will always be a part of this diverse nation."

"I am protesting because I am scared about what's happening in our country," said Michele Cyr, organizer of a Carlsbad protest. "It's not a democracy anymore when workers are afraid to go to work, have no job to go to anymore, and our civil liberties are under attack."

Trump and U.S. Homeland Security officials have defended the immigration raids. The president won election in 2016 and 2024 on a platform of securing the southern border and deporting those in the United States illegally, and officials have said many of those targeted in the raids have long criminal histories.

"The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare. All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation," Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

"America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It's called Remigration. Our courageous ICE Officers, who are daily being subjected to doxxing and murder threats, are HEROES. We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!''