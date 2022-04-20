At least 1 person injured after being hit with bottle in Gaslamp Quarter fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least one person was injured Wednesday morning after being hit with a bottle in the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego Police officers responded to a report of a group fighting in the 600 block of 6th Avenue in downtown San Diego around 2:45 a.m., an SDPD watch commander confirmed.

At least one person was found and taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital suffering an unknown injury. Police report a bottle of some kind was used in the incident.

No arrests have been made as police investigate the incident.

No other information was released by police.