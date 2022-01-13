Watch
At least 1 person hurt in Emerald Hills hit-and-run crash

KGTV
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:03:29-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A passenger was injured Thursday when the car he was in struck a pair of parked vehicles in the Emerald Hills Encanto neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred in the 6000 block of Federal Boulevard, near 60th Street, at 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Officer David O'Brien with the San Diego Police Department said.

The man was riding in a 2018 Honda Accord when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the parked cars. The driver left the scene, leaving the man in the car, where police found him unresponsive.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with minor injuries. It was unclear if he was cooperating with police in their search for the driver.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
