At least 1 dead in two-vehicle collision on SR-52

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a crash on state Route 52 in Kearny Mesa that authorities believe was caused by a wrong-way driver.

The collision involving a red car and a pickup truck occurred shortly before 2:45 a.m. on westbound SR-52 near Convoy Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

ABC 10News learned the driver of the red car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was pulled from the wreckage by emergency crews and hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity.

It is unclear if either vehicle had passengers.

While the crash remained under investigation, CHP officials at the scene believe one of the vehicles involved was traveling the wrong way, leading to a head-on collision.

The crash forced the long-term closure of all westbound SR-52 lanes just east of Interstate 805. Westbound SR-52 at SR-163 was also shut down, according to the CHP.