Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

As gas prices soar, some Californians could get a refund as early as next week

On Friday, Governor Newsom also called for a new windfall tax on oil companies and approved an early transition to a cheaper winter blend
gas prices.png
Gerald Labrador
gas prices.png
Posted at 9:45 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 00:45:31-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County rose more than 12 cents on Friday – it’s now $6.32.

That’s only a few cents away from the record high of $6.37 set back in June. It marks the 14th consecutive day of prices going up locally. As a result, some San Diegans are back to shopping around for the cheapest prices in town.

On Friday, Governor Newsom took to Twitter – calling for a new windfall tax exclusively on oil companies. He also approved an early transition to a cheaper winter blend.

As gas prices skyrocket, it just so happens that next week is the first week some Californians could see a deposit from the state in their bank account. It’s part of a tax refund program promised by Governor Newsom months ago to help with inflation and the rising costs of living.

In the coming months, he says 23 million Californians should receive between $200 and $1,050 as a refund from the state.

To learn more, see if you’re eligible, and calculate how much money you could receive, you can use the Middle-Class Tax Refund Calculator online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!