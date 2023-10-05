Art and fashion show to benefit Ukraine

It's fashion week in San Diego and tonight, we're shining a light on two designers who traveled from Ukraine.

Meet Olesia, a well-known Ukrainian fashion designer, and Natalya, who lives here in San Diego.

“Because of war our life drastically changed." In Ukraine, it takes courage to continue creating.

They face power outages often as Russian attacks continue to destroy centuries-old art.

“It’s painful…it’s ripping my heart apart. My identity…apart. At this point our major goal is to stay alive”

For Olesia, she'll be showcasing her modern take on traditional Ukrainian embroidery.

“It’s very important that the world can see us even though we are going through such pain”

