Arrest made in Logan Heights shooting

San Diego police
San Diego police
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 01, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Officers arrested a 57-year-old man who opened fire on four men at his home who were allegedly threatening him, injuring one of them, authorities said Friday.

The shooting occurred outside the home of Geraldo Soto, in the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, near 30th Street, around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said that during an argument with the men, Soto got a gun fired as they ran away, striking a 28-year-old man in the elbow.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Soto was arrested.

The nature of the argument was not immediately clear, nor was the relationship between the parties.

