Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Torrey Pines High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A hate crime report has been filed after swastikas were found painted on Torrey Pines High School Thursday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward, the swastikas were discovered on the wall and floor in one of the boys’ restrooms.

“This morning, we contacted the San Diego Police Department to file a hate crime report. There is NO tolerance for hate in any form,” the district said.

Following the discovery, the Ant-Defamation League released a statement, condemning the “disgusting message of antisemitism.”

“It is deeply disturbing that a public high school was targeted with hateful antisemitic graffiti, which is especially painful during Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights,” the organization said.

We condemn the disgusting message of antisemitism in the form of swastikas found at Torrey Pines High School on December 2nd. ADL San Diego stands at the ready to support @SDUHSD in combatting antisemitism and hate. See our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/Z1FxAYznWV — ADL San Diego (@ADL_SD) December 3, 2021

The district said it contacted the ADL and San Diego County Office of Education to “assist with training for both staff and students.”

“It has been a rough week with all that is happening in our nation and to our children. Additionally, all of us have had to endure the pandemic, and it has certainly taken its toll,” James-Ward added.

"Therefore, now more than ever it's important for us to show empathy, compassion and love for one another. That is truly our only path forward. Please join me in making a commitment to being allies for each other. We must be one family. We must stand together to ensure that all students feel safe and loved going to school.”