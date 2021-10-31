Watch
American Airlines cancels five flights at San Diego Airport

Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 13:49:50-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - American Airlines canceled or delayed six local flights Sunday due to weather and staffing issues, officials said.

The San Diego International Airport's flight departure and arrivals website showed three AA arrivals canceled Sunday:

-- A 12:20 p.m. flight from Dallas/Ft.Worth;

-- A 1:11 p.m. flight from Charlotte; and

-- A 4:53 p.m. flight from Phoenix.

A 1:51 p.m. flight from Dallas/Ft. Worth was delayed.

Two departure flights to Phoenix were canceled Sunday, one at 11:04 p.m. and another at 5:53 p.m.

The airline canceled more than 1,500 flights this weekend across the country -- about 9% of the airline's total, officials said.

"This week saw two days of severe winds in DFW (Dallas Fort-Worth), with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half," David Seymour, American's chief operating officer, wrote in a letter to team members on Saturday.

"This weather drove a large number of cancellations at DFW, as we could only use two runways instead of the usual five that handle our operation. With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences. To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights.

"We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible. Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes.

"... The good news moving forward is that we continue to staff up across our entire operation and we will see more of our team returning in the coming months," the letter continued. "Specifically, for flight attendants we have nearly 1,800 returning from leave starting Nov. 1 -- and the remainder coming back by Dec. 1 -- and will have 600+ new hire flight attendants on property by end of December. Additionally, hiring for our airports is well underway and we anticipate 4,000 new team members joining us across the system in the fourth quarter."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
