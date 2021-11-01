Altar de Muertos at San Diego County Administration Building honors those who passed away

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – For the second consecutive year, the Altar de Muertos, which is part of the Dia De Los Muertos tradition, was set up along the steps of San Diego County’s Administration Building.

Even before daylight arrived, volunteers were busy at work, unpacking and placing the items needed for this year’s Altar de Muertos. As part of the tradition, people make offerings to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed away.

Each candle set up represents someone who has died. Last year, 900 of those candles were for those who died as a result of COVID-19. This year, more than 4,000 will be lit for those who died of the virus.

The Altar de Muertos serves as a reminder that illustrates how many lives have been affected by the pandemic.

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas said, “For me to have the opportunity to put the lights up and remember those who lost their lives to this tragedy, [it] is a privilege to be here and celebrate them and honor their lives."

Vargas, fellow Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez organized the display effort, and they were among the many volunteers who put the altar together on Monday morning.

They say the altar gives the public a space to come together and think about all of those who are no longer with us, while allowing us to focus on the ongoing challenges the pandemic brings.

“It's a reminder that we have to stand strong and continue to fight on their behalf,” said Vargas.