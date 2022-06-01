AG Rob Bonta comes to San Diego to discuss women reproductive rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Attorney General Rob Bonta arrived in San Diego Wednesday to issue a consumer alert regarding “Crisis Pregnancy Centers.”

"I’m going to continue to use the full extent of the law and the full authority of my office to defend your rights," said Bonta.

"And I guarantee those who attempt to get in the way of this and those who attempt to illegally mislead or circumvent the law will face consequences.”

A stern warning from Attorney General Bonta who stood alongside Supervisor Nora Vargas and Representatives from Planned Parenthood warning citizens about crisis pregnancy centers.

He has issued a consumer alert, saying these centers represent themselves, as abortion clinics but actually are not. He says these clinics do not provide birth control, they often attempt to give misinformation about abortions and often are not licensed clinics.

The AG is encouraging people to do research and know their rights before picking a clinic. Supervisor Vargas had this to say about the danger these clinics pose.

"I have personally seen the deception and harmful impact these crisis centers have had on our communities of color," said Vargas.

"These centers have a malicious agenda, and can affect the health of patients who need much-needed care they are seeking.”

The AG also urges those who may have fallen victim to these centers to reach out to his office to file a report.