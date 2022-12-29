After county suit, family of man fatally beaten at SD jail sues alleged killer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The family of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail filed a lawsuit this week against their loved one's suspected killer.

Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy previously sued the county in federal court, alleging McCoy was placed in a cell with then-18-year-old John Roman Medina on Dec. 29, 2021.

McCoy's family alleges he was wrongfully arrested on an erroneous warrant, then was killed by Medina hours before McCoy was set to be released from jail. Medina, now 19, is charged with McCoy's murder and remains in custody.

On Wednesday, McCoy's family filed a separate lawsuit against Medina, who is due in court next week for a hearing in the murder case.

According to McCoy's family, he was arrested for a probation violation stemming from a misdemeanor drug offense, though his probation was terminated nearly two months prior.

Despite the erroneous warrant, McCoy was arrested on Dec. 23 and remained behind bars for nearly a week before a judge ruled that the arrest was made in error and ordered his release, the lawsuit states.

Just before his expected release, the lawsuit states Medina was placed in McCoy's cell and killed him on Dec. 29.

The suit states that Medina, who had been recently arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and violence against a child, should not have been placed with a prisoner like McCoy, who did not have a history of violent offenses.