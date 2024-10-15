After a 9-month-deployment the USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to NAS North Island

After a 9-month-deployment the USS Theodore Roosevelt, returned to NAS North Island as crowds of loved ones welcomed them back home.

Seeing her son for the first time, is the moment Courtney has been waiting 9 long months for.

As she hugged her two-year-old son Waylen.

Courtney’s parents took care of Waylen during this deployment.

Her mom Brandi Phillips says, “We had pictures he would carry around his pictures. He’d facetime her so her name was around a lot. Her pictures were everywhere.”

Courtney is one of more than 3,000 Sailors stationed on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, homeported in San Diego.

The aircraft carrier is part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which was deployed to the Western Pacific and the Middle East.

This deployment was extended by a few months due to a need while at sea.

Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander, Commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine says, “Our presence in the western pacific ensured regional stability and deterred aggression and assured we were more than ready to respond to any crisis in the region.”

Family members left behind say they were nervous and purposely stayed away from current events.

Michael Phillips, Courtney’s Dad says, “We heard about it but we mainly didn’t watch the news the more we watched it the fear would rise we knew about it but next topic move on when we heard from her we knew she was ok we knew she was safe.”

But as soon as the ship pulled into port Tuesday, for these family members it was about reuniting with their sailors, thankful for their safe return.

Sierra Williams, a Navy Wife says, “I’m so proud of him I really am because I don’t know how they all do it.”

Courtney adds, “It feels really good I missed them really much and I appreciate all that they’ve done for me while I’ve been gone.”



