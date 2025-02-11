Afghan immigrant perseveres to pursue medical career in San Diego

Haniyeh Javahari, an immigrant from Afghanistan, is overcoming challenges to pursue her dream of becoming a radiologist after her family's move to the United States. Born and raised in Afghanistan, Haniyeh immigrated first to Turkey at the age of 9, seeking better opportunities with her mother and sister.

"I believe this immigration process and the decision that my mom made for us, for me, and for my sister has made me brave enough," Haniyeh said, expressing gratitude.

Haniyeh says her mother, who married at the age of 13, was determined to provide a different future for her daughters.

"She is only 15 years older than me — and that's something that she didn't really want to happen to us like me and my sister," Haniyeh said.

The transition to life in the United States was difficult for Haniyeh, who struggled not only with the educational system but also with adapting to a new culture. She pointed out the challenges faced by women in her homeland, noting that under Taliban control, women experience numerous restrictions.

“It’s unfortunate to see that they see women as birth machines... Unfortunately, just like a housewife, just have to give birth to kids,” Haniyeh said.

Determined to change the narrative, Haniyeh connected with Reality Changers, a nonprofit organization that prepares first-generation students for college and beyond. After high school, she was accepted to the University of California, San Diego, where she graduated on the pre-medicine route.

"Women can't only give birth to humans; they can also save them," Haniyeh says.

Tamara Craver, the CEO of Reality Changers, praised Haniyeh’s resilience.

"She is a true testament of resilience and tenacity that just because where you start doesn't mean where you end," Craver says.

Craver also says she hopes that Haniyeh's journey will inspire other students to aim high.

Now focused on utilizing the skills she gained from Reality Changers, Haniyeh is determined to get into medical school with aspirations of becoming a radiologist.

