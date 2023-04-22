Admiral William McRaven visits San Diego for The Wisdom of the Bullfrog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four Star Admiral and New York Times best-selling author Adm. William McRaven just released his latest book, The Wisdom of the Bullfrog. This follows his NY Times best-selling hits Make Your Bed and Sea Stories.

McRaven attended an event at the University of San Diegos's Joan Kroc Center for Peace and Justice Friday, April 21. Before the event, he sat down with ABC/10News anchor Kimberly Hunt.

A bullfrog is a title given to the Navy SEAL, who has served the longest on active duty. Admiral McRaven received that honor in 2011.

The leadership lessons in the book include Who Dares, Wins and No Plan Survives First Contact with the Enemy.

But it's "Can You Stand Before the Long Green Table?" that resonates the most with McRaven. He said it came from a superior early in his Naval career. The implication is 'can you justify your actions to the people sitting at the table?'

During McRaven's 37 years as a Navy SEAL, he commanded the operations which captured Saddam Hussein and the raid for Osama Bin Laden. He was the top man over U.S Special Operations Command.

The Wisdom of the Bullfrog also reminds leaders, 'you must smell like your sheep.' McRaven says leaders can't sit in the office; they must get down with those doing the work. He stresses leaders must earn the respect of those in their charge and always listen.

The admiral says San Diego always feels like he's coming home. He first started his Naval career here, and was stationed at Coronado for a total of 10 years during his four-decade career, which spanned the globe. Two of his three children were born here.