Abandoned Jeep found in water off Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of an abandoned SUV partially submerged in the water off Fiesta Island in San Diego’s Mission Bay.

At around 1 a.m., a park ranger spotted a Jeep SUV in the water off Fiesta Island Road and called San Diego Police.

Emergency responders went into the water and checked the vehicle to make sure no one was trapped inside, but after smashing the windows, they discovered the Jeep was empty.

Authorities are trying to determine who the SUV belongs to and the events that led to it being abandoned in the water.