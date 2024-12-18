A new aerospace facility opens in El Cajon.

As a Production Manager for GKN Aerospace, Ryan Krumme knows the importance of moving into a brand new facility.

And the production options they have when it comes to the work they do.

He adds, “As we were growing throughout the years different operations were plugged and placed where we could ,but being able to have this facility we could streamline our operations so it flowed throughout the building currently we’re jumping from place to place. “

GKN Aerospace is the aviation repair unit that focuses on engine fan blades, working with both commercial airlines and the military.

The company has facilities all over the US and in12 countries.

It held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, to celebrate the grand opening of this facility in El Cajon.

The company already employs close to 400 employees in San Diego county, and is looking to hire more as they get settled into their new home.

State Senator Brian Jones, who represents this area says the aerospace industry contributed to over $100 billion to California’s economy, and this success is trickling down into other industries.

He adds, “When aerospace and defense contractors do well, local businesses do well from restaurants to real estate. All sectors of the California economy benefit from strong aerospace presence.”

Something Krumme appreciates giving local employees more stability which is important for him and his growing family. He adds, "Being able to call a place home being able to have a career and have something stable for the next few dacesais huge for me and my family.""

The facility will be fully operational by summer of next year.