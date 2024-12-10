A Del Mar student is combining his passion for the environment with his love of surfing.

Harlan Birch has been surfing since the young age of four.

It’s always been a big part of his life, a few years ago he got connected with surf conservation, an organization that works to protect the world’s oceans focusing on popular surfing spots.

Birch adds, “Not only are they great spots for us to surf, but many locals' whole lifestyles involve the ocean: fishing, cleaning their clothing, feeding their families, and ecotourism.”

After the pandemic, he continued with his online education enrolling in California Online Public Schools which allowed him to travel the world with surf conservation. His most recent stop was in Indonesia, where they visited different villages hosing youth camps, sharing lessons about ocean safety.

One of his most memorable experiences, teaching kids about rugby and sharing his love for surfing.

He adds, “The second we brought out surf boards everyone was instantly hooked .. they’re’re all just smiles so much joy from one item.”

And while Birch was able to advocate to keep oceans clean and safe, he says he too walked way with lessons for the kids.

He adds, “Definitely a different perspective on life to be more appreciative of what I’m given every opportunity at hand keep a positive head about it.”

Birch tells us he’s now waiting to hear from colleges he applied to, hoping to bring his passion for the ocean to a career in marine biology.