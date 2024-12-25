A Christmas tradition continues in National City with bikes, and toys given away at 7 a.m. thanks to a biker

NATIONAL CITY — A pack of bikers will gather here early Christmas morning to continue a tradition that has helped needy families who need gifts.

Christmas With Kids, which started when a couple wanted to give presents to disadvantaged neighbor children, will begin at 7 a.m. at 223 East Third St.

"This year, we have close to 1,000 toys," said Brian Trum, a biker who has been involved since the mid-1970s. "All the motorcycle clubs you may or may not have heard of in San Diego help me do this."

Trum said he and others have up 200 bikes to give away.

Trum, a former postal worker, was given the nickname "Snowman" years ago when he was covered in snow while working. He chuckles the moniker fits this time of year while being involved in Christmas With Kids.

He said the founders, Frank and Charlene King, started the program more than 50 years ago when they began helping families in National City.

"It started off at a little apartment next to them, and it just grew into all of National City," Trum said. "We used to collect bicycles and build them, and we used to get 25, 30 bicycles."

Trum, 74, took over the program after the couple passed away.

He said collections begin earnestly after Thanksgiving, and he will accept financial donations on Christmas morning for next year's giveaway.

"It's the thing to do. I have been lucky in my life. I had a good job and money in the bank. It's the thing to do," he said. "It makes me feel good."