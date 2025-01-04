A Carlsbad Man linked to the Wisconsin shooter appeared before a Judge virtually Friday, in a hearing discussing a restraining order involving his guns and ammunition.

The Judge said, “Based on the serious nature I think the court finds that it’s your best interest to continue this matter that’s what we’ll do today.”

The Judge postponed a gun violence restraining order hearing for a 20-year-old man.

In the video, you will see we’ve blurred his face and aren’t identifying him because he hasn’t been criminally charged with any crime.

But during this hearing, we learned he is involved in a criminal investigation outside of the City of Carlsbad.

A restraining order application reveals the man had been questioned by officers just one day after 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin in December where she killed two people and injured six others.

Court documents show the man told FBI agents, he had been messaging with Rupnow, about attacking a government building with a gun and explosives.

Carlsbad Police requested a gun violence restraining order against him, forcing him to turn over any guns and ammunition.

But, authorities have not said whether he actually owns any.

Friday’s hearing was to determine if that restraining order would stay in place.

After the Judge’s decision to reschedule the hearing, the man made a public apology.

He said, “In terms of just the whole thing, I would just like to apologize to the court. In terms of the gun violence protective order, whatever you feel is necessary and the Carlsbad Police Department feels is necessary, I'm willing to accept.''

This hearing has been rescheduled for April.

