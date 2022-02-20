80-year-old San Diego woman run over by own car in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday evening after she was run over by her own vehicle in her Mira Mesa driveway.

The accident was reported at 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of Three Seasons Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

It happened after the woman pulled her vehicle into her driveway, Heims said.

"The vehicle began to roll backward, and for unknown reasons, the driver exited her vehicle," he said.

"She appeared to be reaching in the vehicle to press something when she was knocked to the ground by her driver's side door. The front left tire rolled over her before the vehicle came to rest against the curb."

The woman suffered multiple fractures to her chest and damage to her liver and a lung, Heims said.

The accident was under investigation, he said.