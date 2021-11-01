4 rescued after car crashes into pole, bursts into flames in El Cerrito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Four people were rescued from a burning BMW after the car crashed into a pole on a street in San Diego’s El Cerrito neighborhood.

The crash occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego Police.

ABC 10News learned a BMW was traveling westbound on El Cajon Boulevard when -- for unknown reasons -- the car lost control, struck several signs, went through bushes in the median and then slammed into a pole.

The vehicle burst into flames, prompting several witnesses to jump into action and pull four occupants from the wreckage.

The four victims were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.