4 people arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at an overnight Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint, authorities said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue.

A total of 371 vehicles were screened out the 1,181 that passed through, with 10 drivers submitting to field sobriety tests, according to the San Diego Police Department. In addition, one person was arrested on suspicion of other criminal charges, and three vehicles were impounded.

