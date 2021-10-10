301 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards at San Diego Sheriff's event

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A total of 301 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public at Saturday's Guns For Gift Cards event at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department teamed up with its law enforcement and community partners at the courthouse lot at 500 Third Avenue, in Chula Vista.

The event was held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, when people received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons, sheriff's officials said.

All weapons collected were processed and any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up with the appropriate law enforcement agency.

If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

The sheriff's department partnered with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Chula Vista Police Department, San Diego Police Department, Coronado Police Department, Harbor Police Department and the National City Police Department.

The sheriff's department will hold another Guns for Gift Cards event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the La Mesa Civic Center.