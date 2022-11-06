3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-805 in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911 witnessed a wrong-way driver heading south in the northbound lanes of I-805, according to a CHP incident log.

The vehicle crashed into the center divider and down an embankment, ending up overturned in a westbound lane of SR-52, the CHP said.

San Diego firefighters extricated the driver and two passengers who were trapped in the vehicle. They were all taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said. The vehicle did not hit any other vehicles.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

