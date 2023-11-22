3 injured, driver flees scene in La Jolla rollover crash

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three passengers were hospitalized -- one with life-threatening injuries -- and the driver ran away following a rollover crash on a La Jolla street early Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 2200 block of Nautilus Street at around 12:40 a.m.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier westbound when he lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over several times.

Two teenagers in the truck’s rear were ejected, police stated. ABC 10News learned one of them suffered life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull.

The two teens and another passenger were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the driver was nowhere to be found after the wreck and is believed to have fled the area on foot.

Officers are investigating the incident as DUI-related, as alcohol bottles were found at the scene.