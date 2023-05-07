29th annual 'Walk for Animals' raises $300K for San Diego Humane Society

The 29th annual Walk for Animals brought thousands of animal lovers and their pets to Liberty Station Saturday to make a life-saving difference.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the San Diego Humane Society.

Their goal was to raise more than $300,000 to help homeless pets, rescue animals and injured wildlife. The organization met that goal.

ABC 10News spoke to one participant who says the money will give the Humane Society opportunities for people to adopt a loving animal and bring them into a forever home.

"They come home and they come to see... They just want to give you love," Paula Maglione says.