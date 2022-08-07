23-year-old man found seriously wounded in front of Otay Mesa west park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded during a shooting Sunday morning at Silver Wing Park in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, authorities said.

Police received a call at 12:36 a.m. of someone reporting that a friend had been shot at Silver Wing Park, 3600 Arey Drive, the San Diego Police Department said.

Arriving officers reported finding a man in the street in front of the park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in serious condition.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.