2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games underway on Coronado

ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen spoke to participants of the Department of Defense's 2023 Warrior Games.
Coronado hosts sports competition for wounded service members
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 11, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Warrior Games returned to Naval Air Station North Island, where hundreds of wounded servicemembers participated in adaptive sporting events on Sunday.

Travis Wyatt said the Department of Defense Warrior Games saved his life after a traumatic injury three years ago. He was serving as an operations specialist for the Navy when an explosion on a nearby ship knocked him to the ground.

"Throwing me from lifeline back about six feet into a bulkhead with the left side of my body, causing traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and neurological damage," Wyatt said.

His trusty service dog Leno has done what he can to support Wyatt, but his mental health inevitably took a turn.

"I lost my drive, my purpose. Everything felt hollow," he said.

Following that dark time, Wyatt heard about the Warrior Games. It's an annual adaptive sports competition among hundreds of wounded, injured and ill servicemembers.

"It was a hard pushing hand to get me to do this because I didn't think I was deserving of it," he said.

After his first Warrior Games last year, Wyatt found hope.

"It's really reignited how I can help others. Mentor them, foster them," he said.

Wyatt competed in this year's 13th annual competition alongside 200 other service members. All of them have their own stories.

"We have a few combat wounded folks that are here, but there are also servicemembers like myself who have never saw combat who are injured and still dealing with that day to day struggle," one servicemember said.

Many participants told ABC 10News it's an important part of their recovery.

"This gets me to be with Marines in a way I haven't been able to be in a while," a participant said.

The games wrap up Monday, followed by a medal ceremony and a send off dinner for the participants.

Click here to learn more about the Warrior Games.

