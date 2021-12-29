Watch
2 women changing tire hit by car in La Jolla area

KGTV
Posted at 7:19 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:19:24-05

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two women trying to change a tire off of state Route 52 in La Jolla suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 12:15 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-52, near the transition to Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials at the scene said two women were attempting to change out a flat tire on their car when an eastbound vehicle, that may have lost control due to the rain-slicked road, collided with them.

The injured women were rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

The driver of the car that struck the women remained at the scene and did not appear to be hurt.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

