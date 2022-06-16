2 teen brothers sent to hospital after knife fight, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two teen brothers were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a knife fight erupted between the two in Barrio Logan.

San Diego Police said the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue, during a 16th birthday celebration for one of the brothers.

Details on what led to the violent altercation were not immediately known.

Police told ABC 10News that several family members were hurt trying to stop the fight between the two brothers.

It is unclear what injuries the brothers suffered in the fight.