2 San Diego Police officers hit by car during Emerald Hills pursuit

Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 09:25:30-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two San Diego Police officers were hospitalized after they were run over by a car in the Emerald Hills neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., the officers were near Euclid Avenue and Hilltop Drive when they spotted a man vandalizing an electrical box.

When the officers tried to make contact with the man, he ran away, leading to a foot pursuit.

The man got into a black Lexus vehicle, reversed down a hill, and crashed -- running over and injuring the two officers in the process.

Despite being hurt, the officers were able to pursue the man and apprehended him on 51st Street near Geneva Avenue.

The officers, as well as the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

