2 big rigs, car involved in wreck on I-15 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Overnight rain across the San Diego region may have contributed to a freeway crash in Mission Valley involving a car and two big rig trucks.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 15 near the transition to Interstate 8. At the time of the crash, rainfall was heavy in the area.

ABC 10News learned the driver of an Amazon semi-truck lost control and jackknifed, which caused another semi-truck to spin out and hit a passing car.

Multiple lanes were shut down as crews worked to clean up fuel leaking from one of the trucks.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were immediately reported.